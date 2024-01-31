Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Decreases By 7.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 132.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 20.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 64,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FEMS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,341. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $324.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3704 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

