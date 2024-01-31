Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Increases By 13.5%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 262,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 30.3% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $78,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 49.37% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

