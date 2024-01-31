Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Increases By 13.5%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 262,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Capital
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital Price Performance
Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 49.37% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 86.84%.
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
