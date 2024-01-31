Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Increases By 8.9%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. 800,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Global-e Online by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth about $35,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Global-e Online by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

