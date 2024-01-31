Short Interest in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Increases By 13.1%

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DMAT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,941.62 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,082.23%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF ( NASDAQ:DMAT Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 244,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 45.24% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

