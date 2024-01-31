Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rises By 18.4%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Greenlane Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.88. Greenlane has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.84.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Greenlane by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Greenlane by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 293,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

