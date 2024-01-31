Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rises By 18.4%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Greenlane Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.88. Greenlane has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.84.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Greenlane
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.
