Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Declines By 10.2%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:GHG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.
GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
