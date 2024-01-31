Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Declines By 10.2%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GHG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

