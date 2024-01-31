Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Grows By 8.2%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HIW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 3,196,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,137. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.25.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.