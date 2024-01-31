Short Interest in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Rises By 13.0%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lear Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LEA traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.90. The company had a trading volume of 516,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.95. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

