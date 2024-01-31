Short Interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Declines By 14.0%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $2,231,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,287,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,517,000 after acquiring an additional 427,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 730,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.52. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $230.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

