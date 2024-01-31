Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Rises By 12.7%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,980,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 25,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GPS stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. 5,288,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,939,016. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.06%.

In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,666 shares of company stock valued at $17,042,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after buying an additional 1,512,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,617,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in GAP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,405,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

