Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

BSRR opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $320.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 414,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

