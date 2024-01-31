SingularityNET Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $259.73 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $259.73 million and $29.13 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,742,236.0224142 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28048968 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $35,993,496.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

