SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Stock Down 1.4 %

SMBK stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $415.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SMBK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.