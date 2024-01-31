Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,051.18

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,051.18 ($13.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,109 ($14.10). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,105 ($14.05), with a volume of 1,701,964 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.34) to GBX 1,500 ($19.07) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.62) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.07) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,248 ($15.87) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,361.60 ($17.31).

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity at Smith & Nephew

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5,472.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.56), for a total value of £12,103 ($15,386.47). In other news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($12,814.65). Also, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.56), for a total transaction of £12,103 ($15,386.47). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

