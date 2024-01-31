Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.42

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 6487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

