Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Trading Down 20.7%

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) fell 20.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.31. 196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

