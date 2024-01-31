Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 15th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
