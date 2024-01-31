Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Down 4.7%

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.54 and last traded at $45.54. Approximately 1,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMBC

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.