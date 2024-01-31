SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.78

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.78 and last traded at $76.42, with a volume of 57162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

