Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $4.29. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 49.01% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.30 million. On average, analysts expect Sphere Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPHR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPHR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

