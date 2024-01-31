Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 7,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of CXM traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 116.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.14.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 996,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 221,618 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 39,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
