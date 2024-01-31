Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 7,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Sprinklr Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CXM traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 116.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $93,527.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 410,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,716,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,078. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 996,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 221,618 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 39,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

