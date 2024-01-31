St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.59. 30,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 25,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

St Barbara Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

