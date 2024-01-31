Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Shares Down 5%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.32. 1,921,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,495,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Standard Lithium Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $228.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.01.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Standard Lithium

About Standard Lithium

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

