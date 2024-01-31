Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Shares Down 5%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.32. 1,921,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,495,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Standard Lithium Trading Down 5.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $228.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.01.
Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Standard Lithium
About Standard Lithium
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Lithium
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.