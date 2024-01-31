StockNews.com Downgrades Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Hold

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Matthews International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MATW traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. 134,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

About Matthews International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Matthews International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.