StockNews.com Downgrades Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Hold

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Matthews International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MATW traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. 134,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.15.
Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Matthews International
About Matthews International
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Matthews International
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.