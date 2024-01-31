StockNews.com Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Hold

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. 15,547,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,115,755. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

