StockNews.com Upgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to “Buy”

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FET traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.71. 19,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,756. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.65. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $33.84.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $31,935.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,120,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

