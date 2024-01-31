StockNews.com Upgrades Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) to Strong-Buy

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,779. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. Mplx has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,946,000 after buying an additional 4,604,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mplx by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,988,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

