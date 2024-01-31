StockNews.com Upgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to “Hold”

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SYRS traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. 227,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,244. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 904,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,786,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

