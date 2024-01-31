STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $99.97 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, STP has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $99.97 million and $3.56 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016270 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,501.60 or 0.99963214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011028 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00189245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05141366 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,478,430.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.