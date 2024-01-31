Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $362.00 at Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

SYK stock traded up $18.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.48. 4,908,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,183. Stryker has a one year low of $248.96 and a one year high of $342.80. The stock has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

