Summit Financial LLC Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.0 %

MS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.61. 5,100,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,586,456. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25. The firm has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

