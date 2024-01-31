Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $29.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,179.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,260. The firm has a market cap of $551.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,079.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $946.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,284.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

