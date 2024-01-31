Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Holdings Boosted by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises about 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,938,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 124.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $11.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,969,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $554.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.16.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

