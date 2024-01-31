Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $184.25

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $184.25 and last traded at $179.20, with a volume of 3721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.55.
Suzuki Motor Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Suzuki Motor’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
