Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $184.25

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $184.25 and last traded at $179.20, with a volume of 3721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.55.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor ( OTCMKTS:SZKMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.