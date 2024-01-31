Swipe (SXP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $183.23 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Swipe has a total market cap of $183.23 million and $12.48 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 592,655,818 coins and its circulating supply is 592,659,816 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

