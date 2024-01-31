Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.15

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 6775984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of £6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -374.00 and a beta of -0.26.
Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.
