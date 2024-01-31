Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Shares Up 2.9%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 350,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 247,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Talon Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Talon Metals

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 51% interest in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.