Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.95

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.95 and last traded at C$35.50, with a volume of 2400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.06.

TCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Tecsys Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.90. The company has a market cap of C$525.50 million, a P/E ratio of 240.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of C$41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.559823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 213.33%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

