Tectum Price Hits $25.90 (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Tectum has a market capitalization of $187.63 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tectum has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for about $25.90 or 0.00061613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,245,356 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 26.2033048 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,225,105.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

