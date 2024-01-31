Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $182,928.16 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $182,928.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard John Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,316,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,645. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $3,849,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

