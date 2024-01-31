Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $273.78

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 273.78 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 295.80 ($3.76). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.72), with a volume of 12,174,888 shares trading hands.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.13) to GBX 335 ($4.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 274.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,458.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Tesco news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($133,485.89). Insiders acquired 35,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,830 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

