Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.20 EPS.

TTEK traded down $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.18. The stock had a trading volume of 414,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.22.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.75.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total value of $362,584.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,898.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,259 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 448.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,382,000 after buying an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

