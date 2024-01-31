Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.900-6.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.75.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jill Hudkins sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $149,055.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.