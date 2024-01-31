Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.99-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.20 EPS.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.18. 411,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,984. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $242,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $212,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.