Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $160.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.01 and a 200-day moving average of $162.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

