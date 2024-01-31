The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 445,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.82. 482,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 2.12.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.19 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEF. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

