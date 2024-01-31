The Ensign Group (ENSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.6 %

ENSG traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $115.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

