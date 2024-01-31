The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Down 7.5% in January

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,520. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBX. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

