The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of RMR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. 108,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,145. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $827.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2,538.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 282,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 193,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after buying an additional 104,710 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after buying an additional 82,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

