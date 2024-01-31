Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.95 to $22.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.1 billion to $43.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.83 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.950-22.000 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $23.39 on Wednesday, hitting $543.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,413. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $597.54. The stock has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $595.76.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,244,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

